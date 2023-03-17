Who's Playing

Kent State @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Kent State 28-6; Indiana 22-11

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the #21 Indiana Hoosiers are set to clash at 9:55 p.m. ET March 17 at MVP Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kent State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hoosiers will be looking to right the ship.

Kent State earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 93-78 win over the Toledo Rockets. Five players on Kent State scored in the double digits: guard Sincere Carry (26), guard Malique Jacobs (18), forward Chris Payton (17), forward Miryne Thomas (12), and guard Jalen Sullinger (12). Chris Payton's performance made up for a slower game against the Akron Zips last Friday.

Meanwhile, IU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The losing side was boosted by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Kent State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana's defeat took them down to 22-11 while Kent State's victory pulled them up to 28-6. In Kent State's win, Sincere Carry had 26 points and Malique Jacobs dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards along with six assists. We'll see if the Hoosiers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:55 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:55 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.