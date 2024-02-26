Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: West Virginia 9-18, Kansas State 16-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.49

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 26th at Bramlage Coliseum. West Virginia is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Cyclones and fell 71-64.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jesse Edwards, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Kobe Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 84-74 victory over the Cougars on Saturday. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Kansas State considering their 56-point performance the matchup before.

Arthur Kaluma was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tylor Perry, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Mountaineers have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 16-11.

West Virginia will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-9-1 against the spread).

While only Kansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Kansas State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 10.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.