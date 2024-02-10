Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-20, LBSU 14-9

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

LBSU is 8-2 against the Mustangs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. LBSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Beach were able to grind out a solid win over the Tritons, taking the game 85-76.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 12th straight defeat. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors. Cal Poly has struggled against the Matadors recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Beach's victory bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-20 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given LBSU's sizable advantage in that area, the Mustangs will need to find a way to close that gap.

LBSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Mustangs in their previous meeting back in January, winning 89-82. Will LBSU repeat their success, or do the Mustangs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LBSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.