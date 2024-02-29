Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ LMU Lions

Current Records: San Diego 16-13, LMU 11-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Diego Toreros and the LMU Lions are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Gersten Pavilion. San Diego is expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Gaels on the road and fell 88-62. San Diego has struggled against the Gaels recently, as their game on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

San Diego's loss came about despite a quality game from Deuce Turner, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, LMU had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 86-63 margin over the Tigers. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for LMU considering their 55-point performance the matchup before.

LMU's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Justice Hill, who scored 24 points along with seven assists. Hill didn't help LMU's cause all that much against the Broncos on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Lars Thiemann, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

The Toreros' defeat dropped their record down to 16-13. As for the Lions, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-17.

San Diego skirted past the Lions 79-77 in their previous matchup on February 7th. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

San Diego has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LMU.