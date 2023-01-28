Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-16; Miami (Ohio) 7-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with EMU winning the first 85-75 at home and Miami (Ohio) taking the second 76-63.

The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 84-79 to the Toledo Rockets. Guard Emoni Bates did his best for EMU, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 54% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Akron Zips. One thing holding Miami (Ohio) back was the mediocre play of guard Morgan Safford, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put the Eagles at 4-16 and the RedHawks at 7-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.8 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Miami (Ohio).