Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Coppin State 2-17, NC Central 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coppin State is 2-8 against the Eagles since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Coppin State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Bison and lost 81-66. Coppin State has struggled against the Bison recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday the Eagles sidestepped the Hornets for a 69-66 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-17 record this season. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-10 against the spread).

Coppin State took a serious blow against the Eagles when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 85-52. Can Coppin State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a big 13.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.