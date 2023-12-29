Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: SC State 4-10, Nebraska 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. SC State is hoping to put an end to a 21-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

SC State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 101-84 win over the Barons. That looming 101-84 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for SC State yet this season.

Meanwhile, Nebraska entered their tilt with North Dakota with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Cornhuskers walked away with an 83-75 victory over the Fighting Hawks last Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:17 mark of the second half, when Nebraska was facing a 46-32 deficit.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was C.J. Wilcher, who scored 16 points.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 4-10. As for the Cornhuskers, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 24.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

