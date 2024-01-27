Halftime Report

A win for Niagara would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Niagara leads 41-38 over Marist.

Niagara came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 9-7, Niagara 9-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.27

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Marist has not done well against Siena recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Red Foxes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Saints and snuck past 50-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Niagara proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 82-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Marist will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-6 and Niagara is 9-1.

Marist beat Niagara 61-52 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.