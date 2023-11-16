Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Presbyterian 3-0, North Florida 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Presbyterian has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. North Florida took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Presbyterian, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Blue Hose were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 71-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Florida last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-77 to the Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Ospreys, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 83.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

North Florida is a slight 2-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.