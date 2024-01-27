Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: West Virginia 7-12, Okla. State 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

West Virginia and Okla. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Knights and fell 72-59.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josiah Harris, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Horned Frogs. The defeat came about despite Okla. State having been up 17 in the first half.

The losing side was boosted by Javon Small, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

West Virginia strolled past Okla. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 85-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Okla. State and West Virginia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.