Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UTSA 5-5, Oregon State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Oregon State is 3-0 against UTSA since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oregon State Beavers will stay at home for another game and welcome the UTSA Roadrunners at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will be strutting in after a victory while UTSA will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Beavers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the Wolverines. Having forecasted a close victory for Oregon State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 19 points, and Michael Rataj, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bilodeau has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UTSA's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 93-84 to the Trojans. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their defeat, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Christian Tucker, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Wyatt, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

The Beavers' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.4 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oregon State beat UTSA 73-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. Will Oregon State repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oregon State has won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 7 years.