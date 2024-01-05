Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Rider 3-10, Quinnipiac 9-4

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

What to Know

Quinnipiac has been on the road for three straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Quinnipiac and Florida didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Saturday. The Bobcats suffered a bruising 97-72 defeat at the hands of the Gators. Quinnipiac was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-29.

Quinnipiac's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Alexis Reyes, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds, and Matt Balanc who scored 15 points.

Even though they lost, Quinnipiac were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Rider found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Nittany Lions, falling 90-63. Rider has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bobcats' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-4. As for the Broncs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Quinnipiac skirted past Rider 90-88 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.