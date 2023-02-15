Who's Playing

UNCG @ Samford

Current Records: UNCG 18-9; Samford 18-9

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Samford didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win. Samford's forward Jermaine Marshall was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, UNCG was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wofford Terriers on Sunday, winning 97-89.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Samford is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Samford came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 70-68. Will Samford repeat their success, or does UNCG have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UNCG have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Samford.