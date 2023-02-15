Who's Playing
UNCG @ Samford
Current Records: UNCG 18-9; Samford 18-9
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Samford didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win. Samford's forward Jermaine Marshall was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, UNCG was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wofford Terriers on Sunday, winning 97-89.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Samford is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Samford came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 70-68. Will Samford repeat their success, or does UNCG have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
UNCG have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Samford.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Samford 70 vs. UNCG 68
- Mar 05, 2022 - Samford 66 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Samford 55 vs. UNCG 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNCG 61 vs. Samford 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNCG 87 vs. Samford 63
- Feb 09, 2020 - UNCG 95 vs. Samford 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNCG 70 vs. Samford 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNCG 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - UNCG 75 vs. Samford 67
- Dec 22, 2018 - UNCG 83 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 25, 2018 - UNCG 88 vs. Samford 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNCG 98 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 04, 2017 - UNCG 81 vs. Samford 75
- Dec 31, 2016 - Samford 73 vs. UNCG 62
- Feb 18, 2016 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - UNCG 86 vs. Samford 78