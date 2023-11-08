Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Jackson State 0-1, San Diego 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.50

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will be playing at home against the Jackson State Tigers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Jackson State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on San Diego, who comes in off a win.

San Diego took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They snuck past the with a 68-64 victory.

Jackson State kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They received a tough blow as they fell 94-77 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ken Evans Jr., who earned 18 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Adams, who earned 16 points.

The Toreros' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, San Diego is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

San Diego strolled past Jackson State in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 by a score of 76-58. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Jackson State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.