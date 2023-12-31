Halftime Report

Yale is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Santa Clara.

If Yale keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-6 in no time. On the other hand, Santa Clara will have to make due with a 9-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Yale 7-6, Santa Clara 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Santa Clara is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Yale Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. Santa Clara is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Broncos were able to grind out a solid win over the Dukes, taking the game 81-73. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

Santa Clara's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Adama Bal, who scored 19 points, and Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Jayhawks on the road by a decisive 75-60 margin last Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Yale has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, Yale saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bez Mbeng, who scored 13 points along with five assists and three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Santa Clara is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

