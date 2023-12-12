Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 5-4, Seton Hall 5-4

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

The Monmouth Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Monmouth, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the Huskies. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Seton Hall found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 70-63 to the Scarlet Knights. It was the first time this season that Seton Hall let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kadary Richmond, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dre Davis, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Pirates, their defeat was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Monmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Monmouth took a serious blow against Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 79-52. Can Monmouth avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Seton Hall has won both of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 6 years.