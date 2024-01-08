Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Prairie View 5-9, Southern Utah 7-7

What to Know

The Southern Utah Jaguars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 8th at F.G. Clark Center. Southern Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Jaguars earned a 58-51 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 69-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Jaguars pushed their record up to 7-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.6 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Looking forward to Monday, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Southern Utah: they have a less-than-stellar 4-7 record against the spread this season.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 79-65. Does Southern Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Southern Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Prairie View has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.