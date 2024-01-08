Who's Playing
Prairie View Panthers @ Southern Utah Jaguars
Current Records: Prairie View 5-9, Southern Utah 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Southern Utah Jaguars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 8th at F.G. Clark Center. Southern Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Saturday, the Jaguars earned a 58-51 victory over the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 69-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.
The Jaguars pushed their record up to 7-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.6 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.
Looking forward to Monday, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Southern Utah: they have a less-than-stellar 4-7 record against the spread this season.
Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 79-65. Does Southern Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Southern Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
Series History
Prairie View has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Southern Utah 79 vs. Prairie View 65
- Jan 04, 2023 - Southern Utah 66 vs. Prairie View 62
- Feb 12, 2022 - Prairie View 84 vs. Southern Utah 77
- Mar 04, 2021 - Prairie View 68 vs. Southern Utah 61
- Mar 07, 2020 - Southern Utah 89 vs. Prairie View 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Prairie View 64 vs. Southern Utah 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - Prairie View 73 vs. Southern Utah 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Prairie View 82 vs. Southern Utah 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - Prairie View 77 vs. Southern Utah 69
- Jan 03, 2018 - Prairie View 78 vs. Southern Utah 74