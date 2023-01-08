Who's Playing

Canisius @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Canisius 3-11; St. Peter's 7-8

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Peacocks and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yanitelli Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Peter's winning the first 65-57 at home and Canisius taking the second 63-60.

St. Peter's came up short against the Siena Saints on Friday, falling 70-60.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Canisius has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the Manhattan Jaspers by a score of 64-57 on Friday.

St. Peter's is now 7-8 while the Golden Griffins sit at 3-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Peacocks have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. Peter's.