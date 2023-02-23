Who's Playing

Washington State @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington State 13-15; Stanford 11-16

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Stanford and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Washington State will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stanford came up short against the USC Trojans on Saturday, falling 85-75. Forward Spencer Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Washington State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oregon Ducks 68-65. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: forward Mouhamed Gueye (18), guard TJ Bamba (11), guard Justin Powell (11), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cardinal are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Stanford, who are 13-14 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Stanford and Washington State were neck-and-neck, but Stanford came up empty-handed after a 60-59 defeat. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington State.