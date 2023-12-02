Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Wagner 2-4, Stony Brook 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Wagner is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Wagner and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Friars on the road and fell 86-52. Wagner found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Melvin Council Jr., who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 79-71.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wagner skirted past Stony Brook 58-55 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.