Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Tulane looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-37 lead against SMU.

Tulane came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: SMU 17-7, Tulane 13-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane does have the home-court advantage, but SMU is expected to win by 2.5 points.

SMU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Mean Green.

Ja'Heim Hudson and Jalen Smith were among the main playmakers for SMU as the former scored 14 points and the latter scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and the Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 167 point over/under on Sunday. The Green Wave took a 90-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Despite their defeat, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sion James, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kevin Cross, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Mustangs' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Green Wave, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as SMU and the Green Wave are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Green Wave when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 80-76 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for SMU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SMU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.