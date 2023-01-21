Who's Playing

North Texas @ UAB

Current Records: North Texas 15-5; UAB 13-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UAB Blazers are heading back home. UAB and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bartow Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Blazers winning the first 69-63 on the road and North Texas taking the second 58-57.

UAB was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 74-73 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Center Trey Jemison put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, North Texas ended up a good deal behind the Rice Owls when they played on Thursday, losing 72-60. This was hardly the result North Texas or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over Rice heading into this matchup. The top scorer for the Mean Green was guard Tylor Perry (18 points).

The losses put the Blazers at 13-6 and North Texas at 15-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in college basketball at 85.1. On the other end of the spectrum, North Texas is 350th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Mean Green.

The Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won six out of their last nine games against North Texas.