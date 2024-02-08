Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Samford 20-3, UNCG 17-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCG is heading back home. They and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Furman scored an imposing 87 points on Sunday, UNCG still came out on top. The Spartans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 89-87 win over the Paladins.

Meanwhile, Samford stacked an eighth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Mocs with a sharp 78-56 victory. The win was nothing new for Samford as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Spartans' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 20-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNCG and the Bulldogs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Samford (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January, falling 79-70. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG and Samford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.