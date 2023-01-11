Who's Playing

Boise State @ UNLV

Current Records: Boise State 12-4; UNLV 12-3

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UNLV and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday, winning 84-77. UNLV's guard EJ Harkless was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Broncos made easy work of the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday and carried off an 82-59 win. The oddsmakers were on Boise State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyson Degenhart (19), guard Max Rice (14), forward Naje Smith (12), and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10).

The wins brought UNLV up to 12-3 and Boise State to 12-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.5 on average. But the Broncos come into the contest boasting the 29th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boise State have won ten out of their last 14 games against UNLV.