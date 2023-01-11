Who's Playing
Boise State @ UNLV
Current Records: Boise State 12-4; UNLV 12-3
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UNLV and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday, winning 84-77. UNLV's guard EJ Harkless was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and five assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the Broncos made easy work of the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday and carried off an 82-59 win. The oddsmakers were on Boise State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyson Degenhart (19), guard Max Rice (14), forward Naje Smith (12), and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10).
The wins brought UNLV up to 12-3 and Boise State to 12-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.5 on average. But the Broncos come into the contest boasting the 29th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won ten out of their last 14 games against UNLV.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Boise State 86 vs. UNLV 76
- Feb 11, 2022 - Boise State 69 vs. UNLV 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - Boise State 61 vs. UNLV 59
- Feb 11, 2021 - Boise State 78 vs. UNLV 66
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boise State 67 vs. UNLV 61
- Feb 26, 2020 - UNLV 76 vs. Boise State 66
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boise State 73 vs. UNLV 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNLV 85 vs. Boise State 81
- Feb 06, 2019 - UNLV 83 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - Boise State 93 vs. UNLV 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Boise State 83 vs. UNLV 74
- Jan 04, 2017 - Boise State 77 vs. UNLV 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Boise State 81 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - UNLV 87 vs. Boise State 77