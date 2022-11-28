Who's Playing

McNeese State @ UT Martin

Current Records: McNeese State 2-4; UT Martin 3-4

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Skyhawk Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Cowboys got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-60 to the Baylor Bears last Wednesday. Zach Scott (12 points) and Johnathan Massie (12 points) were the top scorers for McNeese State.

As for UT Martin, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 70-64 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

McNeese State is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put McNeese State at 2-4 and UT Martin at 3-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents an average of 8.2 steals per game, the 26th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Skyhawks enter the matchup with 10.6 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. In other words, McNeese State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Odds

The Skyhawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.