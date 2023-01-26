Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington State

Current Records: Arizona 17-3; Washington State 9-12

What to Know

The #6 Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Neither Arizona nor Washington State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-52 victory. It was another big night for Arizona's center Oumar Ballo, who had 16 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Washington State lost 58-55 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Colorado's guard KJ Simpson with 0:04 remaining. The top scorer for the Cougars was guard TJ Bamba (18 points).

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Arizona's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Arizona's win brought them up to 17-3 while Washington State's defeat pulled them down to 9-12. Arizona is 13-3 after wins this year, and Washington State is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 12 games against Washington State.