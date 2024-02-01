Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Cincinnati 14-6, West Virginia 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-66 to the Cowboys. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

West Virginia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assist, and Quinn Slazinski who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats earned a 68-57 victory over the Knights on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:04 mark of the first half, when Cincinnati was facing a 39-27 deficit.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to John Newman III, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers dropped their record down to 7-13 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 14-6.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

