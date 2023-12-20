Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Radford 9-4, West Virginia 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be home for the holidays to greet the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers came up short against the Minutemen and fell 87-79.

Despite their defeat, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Farrakhan, who scored 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kerr Kriisa, who scored 20 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Radford had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 70-63. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but Radford was the better team in the second half.

The Mountaineers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

West Virginia strolled past Radford in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a score of 67-51. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

West Virginia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Radford in the last 7 years.