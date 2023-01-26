Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Western Illinois

Current Records: South Dakota 9-11; Western Illinois 12-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-14 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. WIU will play host again and welcome South Dakota to Western Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Leathernecks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

WIU strolled past the North Dakota Fighting Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 92-80.

Meanwhile, South Dakota didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home on Saturday as they won 84-68.

WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Coyotes have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped the Leathernecks to 12-8 and South Dakota to 9-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leathernecks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.