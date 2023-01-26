Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Western Illinois
Current Records: South Dakota 9-11; Western Illinois 12-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-14 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. WIU will play host again and welcome South Dakota to Western Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Leathernecks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
WIU strolled past the North Dakota Fighting Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 92-80.
Meanwhile, South Dakota didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home on Saturday as they won 84-68.
WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Coyotes have struggled against the spread on the road.
Their wins bumped the Leathernecks to 12-8 and South Dakota to 9-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Leathernecks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.
- Dec 31, 2022 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 24, 2022 - South Dakota 75 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Dakota 84 vs. Western Illinois 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - South Dakota 65 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 12, 2020 - South Dakota 85 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Dec 29, 2019 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - Western Illinois 65 vs. South Dakota 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 54
- Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 50
- Mar 04, 2017 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 23, 2017 - South Dakota 92 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Illinois 90 vs. South Dakota 76
- Jan 20, 2016 - South Dakota 76 vs. Western Illinois 67