Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Detroit 50-32.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-11 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Detroit 0-23, Wright State 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wright State. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Detroit took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wright State, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Norse didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Raiders walked away with an 85-78 win over the Norse. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, as Wright State's was.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 24th match. They fell 75-67 to the Colonials on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with the Colonials: they've now lost three in a row.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-10) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Raiders' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 53.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their shots this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State beat the Titans 82-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Wright State repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a big 19-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 18.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.