The Wagner Seahawks (16-15) and the Howard Bison (18-16) collide in a 2024 First Four matchup on Tuesday evening. The Seahawks have won three straight games to end the regular season. On Mar. 12, Wagner defeated Merrimack 54-47. Meanwhile, Howard won three straight games en route to a MEAC title. On Saturday, the Bisons beat Delaware State 70-67.

Tipoff from the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Bison are 3-point favorites in the latest Wagner vs. Howard odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 128. Before making any Howard vs. Wagner picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Howard vs. Wagner in the First Four 2024. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wagner vs. Howard:

Wagner vs. Howard spread: Bison -3

Wagner vs. Howard over/under: 128 points

Wagner vs. Howard money line: Bison -167, Seahawks +140

Wagner: 14-14-1 ATS this season

Howard: 12-18-2 ATS this season

Wagner vs. Howard picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Wagner can cover

Wagner has been one of the most disruptive and rigid defenses in the NEC this season. The Seahawks are first in the NEC in scoring defense (62.1) and opponent 3-point percentage (.295) and second in opponent field-goal percentage (.418).

Junior guard Melvin Council Jr. is the best player on the floor for this club. Council Jr. can break down defenders, while also owning the awareness to intercept passes. He leads the team in points (14.6), rebounds (5.7) and steals (1.4). On Mar. 2, Council Jr. totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Howard can cover

Junior guard Bryce Harris continues to be an impact player for the Bisons. Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, Harris plays bigger than his size. Harris leads the team in scoring (16.6), rebounds (7.6) and steals (1.1). He's scored 20-plus points in 11 games this season.

On March 14 against Morgan State, Harris totaled 28 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He's the driving force for Howard's offensive unit. Howard finished the year second in the MEAC in scoring offense (75.1), third in field-goal percentage (.451) and first in 3-point percentage (.374). They've scored at least 78 points in three of their last five games. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Howard vs. Wagner picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wagner vs. Howard, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.