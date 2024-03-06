Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: BYU 21-8, Iowa State 23-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Iowa State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 60-52.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Tre King, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. King didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Sooners on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Cougars earned a 87-75 win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday. The victory was all the more spectacular given BYU was down 17 points with 0:05 left in the first half.

BYU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Fousseyni Traore, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. Dallin Hall was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Cyclones have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for the Cougars, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 21-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa State ended up a good deal behind the Cougars in their previous matchup back in January, losing 87-72. Will Iowa State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.