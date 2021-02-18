The No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. The Badgers are 15-7 overall and 11-3 at home, while Iowa is 15-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. Iowa has won three of the past five games between the teams.

The Hawkeyes are favored by two points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Iowa. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread: Wisconsin +2

Wisconsin vs. Iowa over-under: 145 points

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin lost to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, 67-59. D'Mitrik Trice (16 points) and Aleem Ford (15 points) were the top scorers for the Badgers. Wisconsin has lost three of its past five games. The Wolverines swept the season series with the Badgers, marking the first time since 2017-18 an opponent pulled off the feat.

The Badgers are 3-4 vs. AP Top 25 teams this season. Wisconsin is 5-0 this season after a loss. The Badgers rank 10th in the nation in defensive efficiency.

What you need to know about Iowa

Meanwhile, Iowa took its game against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday by a conclusive 88-58 score. Jack Nunge dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists, and Joe Wieskamp shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes have won three of their past five games.

Iowa has won an NCAA-best five games vs. AP Top 25 opponents this season. Luka Garza ranks first in the country in points per game (24.5 ppg) and has scored 501 points against AP Top 25 teams, the most of any player since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. He scored just eight points vs. the Spartans, his lowest total since Nov. 29, 2019. CJ Fredrick (leg) is questionable for Thursday's game.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread to jump on Thursday.