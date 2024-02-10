Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: PFW 15-9, IUPUI 6-19

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored PFW on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 75-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for PFW in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-67 punch to the gut against the Panthers. IUPUI was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Mastodons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-19.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 3.6 threes per game. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW came up short against the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in January, falling 85-79. Can PFW avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

IUPUI and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.