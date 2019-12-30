Kansas basketball team makes safe landing after flight to Lawrence rerouted due to engine failure
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
The plane transporting the Kansas men's basketball team back to Lawrence, Kansas from its game at Stanford suffered engine failure Sunday evening, forcing the pilot to reroute and return back to San Jose, where the team initially departed from. The team made a safe landing back at the San Jose Airport and stayed overnight in San Jose.
The engine failure took place "roughly 20 minutes into the flight," Kansas said in a statement Sunday night.
"The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing," the statement said. "We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized."
Kansas was making the trek back to Lawrence from California after facing Stanford in Palo Alto, California on Sunday afternoon. The No. 5 Jayhawks won the outing, 72-56.
After landing safely from the scare, KU Senior Associate Athletics Director Ryan White shared the following video of the engine apparently shooting out flames.
Several KU players also tweeted after the incident, expressing relief that it was only a scare.
Sunday was KU's last game of the 2019 calendar year. The Jayhawks face West Virginia on Saturday in their Big 12 opener.
