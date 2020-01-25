Kansas State vs. Alabama odds, line: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama is 11-7 overall and 7-1 at home, while K-State is 8-10 overall and 1-3 on the road. Alabama has been absolutely crushing it against the spread, covering in 15 of 18 games so far this season. On the other hand, Kansas State has struggled with a 6-12 record against the number. The Crimson Tide are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Alabama odds, while the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas State vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Kansas State spread: Crimson Tide -7.5

Alabama vs. Kansas State over-under: 146 points

Alabama vs. Kansas State money line: Alabama -346, Kansas State 265

What you need to know about Alabama

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Crimson Tide wrapped it up with a 77-62 victory on the road. Guars Herbert Jones and John Petty were among the main playmakers for the Crimson Tide as the former had 10 points and five assists along with five rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 10 boards. The Crimson Tide rank third in the nation in scoring, averaging 83.1 points per game. So look for them to push the tempo on Saturday.

What you need to know about Kansas State

The Wildcats suffered a tough 81-60 defeat to Kansas on Tuesday. Guard David Sloan (17 points) and forward Xavier Sneed (16 points) were the top scorers for the Wildcats. James Love and Antonio Gordon will serve suspensions for their role in a late-game brawl with their rivals at Kansas. Love had only appeared in one game but Gordon averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game over 16 appearances. However, with Sneed and Cartier Diarra still in action, the Wildcats have some talent on the wing that could give an Alabama defense that ranks 327th in the nation in points allowed (76.7 ppg) problems.

How to make Alabama vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.