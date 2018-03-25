Kansas vs. Duke odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks from model on 27-15 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Kansas vs. Duke Elite 8 game 10,000 times
A trip to the Final Four is on the line when top-seeded Kansas squares off against No. 2 seed Duke in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET. Duke is favored by three points, down half-a-point from the opener. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 155.5.
Before you make a pick on this March Madness 2018 game that determines who heads to San Antonio, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the Elite Eight on a blistering 27-15 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.
That wasn't a fluke, either. The model completely crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. Anybody who has followed it is up huge.
The computer has now simulated Kansas vs. Duke 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread, over-under, and money line picks.
We can tell you the model is calling for the total to go over 155.5, hitting in 53 percent of simulations. It also has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side over 50 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account Duke's strong recent performances. The Blue Devils have won five of their last six games, including a hard-fought victory over 11-seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
Their run can be credited primarily to their offense. They dropped 89 on Iona and 87 on Rhode Island in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament 2018 before beating Syracuse, 69-65, in the Sweet 16.
That might not sound like an impressive score against the Orange, but Syracuse's defense hadn't given up more than 60 points in the NCAA Tournament. Duke solved Syracuse's zone defense like nobody else had been able to.
The Blue Devils are loaded with future NBA talent, including possible 2018 No. 1 overall pick Marvin Bagley III (21.2 ppg) as well as Grayson Allen (15.6 ppg), Gary Trent Jr. (14.4 ppg) and Wendall Carter Jr. (13.6 ppg).
But just because Duke's offense has been explosive doesn't mean it can cover the spread and advance to the 2018 Final Four.
The Jayhawks, who have scored at least 80 points in five of their past six games, are 3-1 as underdogs this season. Plus, KU coach Bill Self is 13-2 all-time against current ACC teams while at Kansas.
So what side should you take? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas-Duke spread you can bank on over 50 percent of the time, all from the computer model that enters the Elite Eight on a blistering 27-15 run on NCAA Tournament picks.
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Elite Eight, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
Half of the Final Four is set. Four teams remain vying for the final two spots reserved in...
-
Bracket Games: Play round by round games
Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, there's still hope with our tourney games
-
Elite 8 best bets, Sunday 4-team parlay
SportsLine's 4-team parlay for Sunday's action in the 2018 Elite 8 could pay 10:1
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket here after all of the upsets so far
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Women's bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's to...