A star-studded showdown is set to get underway on Tuesday when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles in the 2023 Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks recorded a lopsided 83-56 victory over the Chaminade Silverswords on Monday, while Marquette squeaked past UCLA with a 71-69 win. The winner of Tuesday's clash will play in the Maui Invitational final on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Kansas odds, and the over/under is 157 points.

Marquette vs. Kansas spread: Marquette +4.5

Marquette vs. Kansas over/under: 157 points

Marquette vs. Kansas money line: Kansas: -197, Marquette: +163

What you need to know about Kansas

Kansas put another win in the bag on Monday to keep its perfect season alive. The Jayhawks steamrolled past the Silverswords 83-56. Considering Kansas has won three matchups by more than 26 points this season, Monday's blowout was nothing new for Bill Self's squad.

The Jayhawks enter Tuesday's showdown averaging 92.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the nation. They are led by center Hunter Dickinson, who's averaging 24.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is also off to a strong start, averaging 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about Marquette

Meanwhile, Marquette is still undefeated this season after its matchup against UCLA on Monday, but the Bruins came as close as anyone has to beating Marquette. The Golden Eagles narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bruins 71-69. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oso Ighodaro, who scored 14 points. Tyler Kolek was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with nine assists and five rebounds.

Kam Jones paces Marquette's offense with 17.5 points per game on average. The junior guard is knocking down 52.2% of his field goals and he's making 46.2% of his 3-point attempts.

