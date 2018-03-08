Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, picks: Jayhawks favored in Big 12 Tournament despite Udoka Azubuike injury

A trip to the NCAA Tournament might be on the line for Oklahoma State when it meets Kansas at 2:30 p.m ET in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. Kansas is favored by four points, up two from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 149, down two from the open.

Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. And with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, entering Thursday on a strong 22-13 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, it has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Kansas 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.

The model has taken into account Oklahoma State's late-season surge. The Cowboys weren't thought of as much of an NCAA Tournament candidate until they reeled off consecutive wins over Iowa State and Kansas to wrap up the regular season.

They strengthened their résumé even more by knocking off rival Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. Another victory over Kansas would be a huge statement for Oklahoma State, a team currently not in CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm's projected field of 68.

But Kansas has a lot on the line as well as the Jayhawks look to wrap up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks, however, will have to do it without 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike (13.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds), who has been ruled out of the Big 12 Tournament with a knee injury.

They'll also have revenge on their minds. Oklahoma State beat Kansas twice in the regular season, handing the Jayhawks two of their five conference losses.

