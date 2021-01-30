A pair of ranked teams clash when the No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers in a 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup on Saturday. The Jayhawks (11-5), who are coming off a 59-51 win over TCU on Thursday, are fifth in the Big 12 at 5-4 and are 2-3 on the road. The Volunteers (11-3), who defeated Mississippi State 56-53 on Tuesday, are fourth in the Southeastern Conference at 5-3 and are 9-2 on their home court. Kansas is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, including 1-0 against Tennessee.

Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., is slated for 6 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 4-1, but Tennessee is 1-0 in games played at Knoxville. The Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -2.5

Kansas vs. Tennessee over-under: 130 points

Kansas vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -145; Kansas +125

KU: Is fifth in the Big 12 with a plus-6.8 scoring margin

UT: Ranks sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 59.3 points per game

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers are 4-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and are led by senior forward John Fulkerson, who is one of seven players averaging 8.1 points per game or better. Fulkerson leads the team in scoring (11.2 points) and rebounding (6.0), and is averaging 1.8 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals. He is connecting on 52.8 percent of his field goals and 77.6 percent of his free throws.

Junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. is also a big part of the Volunteers' offense, averaging 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.6 percent of his field goals and 81.1 percent of his free throws. Bailey has been Tennessee's leading scorer five times this season. He scored 12 points and dished out a season-high tying three assists against Missouri on Jan. 23. He began his collegiate career at Oregon, before sitting out last season due to the NCAA transfer rule.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have five players averaging 9.8 points per game or better, including three in double figures. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji has had the hot hand this season, leading Kansas in scoring at 14.4 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal and 0.6 blocks per game. He is connecting on 41.3 percent of his 3-point shots. He was an Academic All-Big 12 honoree as a sophomore, when he averaged 10 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Also providing offense is freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is hitting on 46.2 percent of his field goals, including 34.8 percent from 3-point range. He has reached double figures 10 times, including three double-doubles, including a 23-point, 10-rebound effort against No. 8 Creighton on Dec. 8. He also scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Kentucky on Dec. 1.

