Kansas vs. Villanova odds: Top-rated expert locks in strong 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four picks

A trip to the national championship game is on the line when Kansas squares off against Villanova at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Wildcats are favored by five points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155.

Nagel has taken into account Villanova's strong run through the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats punched their ticket to the Final Four as the representative of the East region after defeating Texas Tech by 12 in the Elite Eight.

Villanova's offense has been explosive in the tournament thanks to the backcourt duo of Jalen Brunson (19.2 points per game) and Mikal Bridges (17.8). The Wildcats, who have scored at least 80 points in six of theirplast eight games, enter the Final Four with the nation's top-scoring offense, averaging 86.6 points.

But just because Villanova's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it can cover a five-point spread.

The Jayhawks, who have scored at least 80 in six of their past seven games, are 4-1 as underdogs this season. Plus, Kansas ranks in the top five nationally in offensive efficiency and shoots above 40 percent from deep.

If they play at that level against the Wildcats, the Jayhawks could keep this one within the spread and advance to the NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time since 2012.

