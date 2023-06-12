Houston's Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the country, according to multiple reports. Sampson, fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance with the Cougars in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, will reportedly earn $5 million annually in the revised contract -- up from $3.4 million he was scheduled to make. That will place him among the top 10 highest-earning coaches in the sport, ahead of names like Mick Cronin (UCLA), Bob Huggins (West Virginia) and Brad Underwood (Illinois).

The amended contract comes after Sampson interviewed in May with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was previously an assistant coach from 2008-11. Shortly after the interview, he was offered a new contract by Houston. "Can't wait to compete in the Big 12 next season. Go Coogs!" Sampson said in a short statement.

The Cougars finished the 2022-23 season with a 33-4 record (17-1 in AAC) and were ranked No. 1 through much of the year, earning a top seed and advancing past the first weekend of the tournament for the fourth straight time. Houston's season came to a close with a loss to Miami.

Sampson is 232-74 in nine seasons with the Cougars. Under his guidance, Houston has reached the Sweet 16 four times and made a trip to the Final Four in 2021. Houston will transition from the AAC to the Big 12 this summer, along with BYU, Cincinnati and UCF.