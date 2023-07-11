College basketball fans will get an early look at the nation's top freshman class this week as Kentucky represents the United States at the GLOBL JAM in Toronto. The Wildcats are scheduled to play four games in the event, with the first three games and the championship game, if Kentucky advances that far, televised by CBS Sports Network.

UK's young roster will be tested in the showcase, which also features Under-23 teams representing Canada, Germany and Africa. Kentucky's roster has been in flux since the program's 2022-23 season ended with a 22-12 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament loss. But embattled 15th-year coach John Calipari will have at least a couple of veterans available to counter-balance an extreme youth movement.

Kentucky landed former UMass, Texas and West Virginia big man Tre Mitchell from the transfer portal last month after the Mountaineers parted with coach Bob Huggins. UK also retained second-leading scorer Antonio Reeves, the only returning scholarship player who started a game last season. Otherwise, the team will be mostly reliant on freshmen for the GLOBL JAM and beyond.

Five-star prospects Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham highlight the incoming seven-player class, which also features four-star guard Reed Sheppard, three-star small forward Jordan Burks and three-star shooting guard Joey Hart.

Bradshaw, a center, won't be available in the GLOBL JAM and could miss the beginning of the 2023-24 season because of a foot injury. That will leave UK lean on size this week. But Edwards, Wagner and Dillingham make for an exciting trio of young perimeter players to keep an eye on as the Wildcats play together for the first time.

How to watch Kentucky at GLOBL JAM

Dates: Wednesday-Sunday

Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre -- Toronto

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

KENTUCKY'S SCHEDULE