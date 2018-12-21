Kentucky basketball transfer Quade Green reportedly commits to joining Washington

Kentucky transfer Quade Green has committed to play for Mike Hopkins and the University of Washington, according to ESPN.

Green, a 6-foot point guard, had announced his intentions to leave UK last week after his role dwindled in John Calipari's system. A sophomore from Philadelphia, he played 17.8 minutes per game in nine games this season -- down from 25.6 as a freshman -- and was likely going to continue losing playing time to freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley.

Coming out of high school, Green, a McDonald's All-American, was ranked as the No. 26 player in the 2017 recruiting class and the No. 5 prospect at the point guard position in the 247Sports composite. He picked Kentucky over Syracuse, who then had Mike Hopkins on staff as coach-in-waiting under Jim Boeheim, as well as Villanova and Arizona, among others. It's likely that Green's previous connection to Hopkins dating back to his recruitment helped give the Huskies a leg up this time around.

Green will have to sit a year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible after the first semester next season and have a year and a half left of eligibility with Washington.

Green averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 assists and shot 42.3 percent from the 3-point line as a sophomore for Kentucky.