Kentucky basketball transfer Quade Green reportedly commits to joining Washington

Green is a former five-star prospect who will head to play for Mike Hopkins and the Huskies

Kentucky transfer Quade Green has committed to play for Mike Hopkins and the University of Washington, according to ESPN.

Green, a 6-foot point guard, had announced his intentions to leave UK last week after his role dwindled in John Calipari's system. A sophomore from Philadelphia, he played 17.8 minutes per game in nine games this season -- down from 25.6 as a freshman -- and was likely going to continue losing playing time to freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley.

Coming out of high school, Green, a McDonald's All-American, was ranked as the No. 26 player in the 2017 recruiting class and the No. 5 prospect at the point guard position in the 247Sports composite. He picked Kentucky over Syracuse, who then had Mike Hopkins on staff as coach-in-waiting under Jim Boeheim, as well as Villanova and Arizona, among others. It's likely that Green's previous connection to Hopkins dating back to his recruitment helped give the Huskies a leg up this time around.

Green will have to sit a year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible after the first semester next season and have a year and a half left of eligibility with Washington.

Green averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 assists and shot 42.3 percent from the 3-point line as a sophomore for Kentucky.

