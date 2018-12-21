Kentucky basketball transfer Quade Green reportedly commits to joining Washington
Green is a former five-star prospect who will head to play for Mike Hopkins and the Huskies
Kentucky transfer Quade Green has committed to play for Mike Hopkins and the University of Washington, according to ESPN.
Green, a 6-foot point guard, had announced his intentions to leave UK last week after his role dwindled in John Calipari's system. A sophomore from Philadelphia, he played 17.8 minutes per game in nine games this season -- down from 25.6 as a freshman -- and was likely going to continue losing playing time to freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley.
Coming out of high school, Green, a McDonald's All-American, was ranked as the No. 26 player in the 2017 recruiting class and the No. 5 prospect at the point guard position in the 247Sports composite. He picked Kentucky over Syracuse, who then had Mike Hopkins on staff as coach-in-waiting under Jim Boeheim, as well as Villanova and Arizona, among others. It's likely that Green's previous connection to Hopkins dating back to his recruitment helped give the Huskies a leg up this time around.
Green will have to sit a year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible after the first semester next season and have a year and a half left of eligibility with Washington.
Green averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 assists and shot 42.3 percent from the 3-point line as a sophomore for Kentucky.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Duke vs. Texas Tech
The No. 2 Blue Devils face the No. 12 Red Raiders on Thursday at Madison Square Garden
-
Report: Pitino to coach Greek pro team
Pitino last coached in 2017 at Louisville before being fired for alleged involvement in a pay-for-play...
-
How to watch WVU vs. JSU basketball
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's showdown at WVU Coliseum
-
Power rankings: Duke closes in on No. 1
The Wolverines are still No. 1 in college hoops, while Virginia hops over Kansas and Tennessee...
-
Mountain West, Atlantic 10 series set
Leagues expected to formally announce the Mountain West/Atlantic 10 Challenge later Thursd...
-
Top 25 And 1: NC State enters rankings
Kevin Keatts' team is 10-1 after a big win vs. Auburn and is ranked No. 15 in Thursday's updated...