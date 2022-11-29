Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ No. 15 Kentucky

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-5; Kentucky 4-2

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The #15 Kentucky Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bellarmine was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-60 punch to the gut against the UCLA Bruins. The top scorer for Bellarmine was guard Ben Johnson (20 points).

As for the Wildcats, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were completely in charge last Wednesday, breezing past the North Florida Ospreys 96-56 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27.5 points in UK's favor. Their forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 boards in addition to five assists.

Bellarmine is now 2-5 while UK sits at 4-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. The Wildcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 87.2 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.