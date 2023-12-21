The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) go on the road to play the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) in a non-conference battle on Thursday evening. Kentucky has won two straight games heading into this rivalry matchup. On Dec. 16, the Wildcats defeated No. 11 North Carolina, 87-83. On the other sideline, Louisville picked up a much-needed win in its last outing. The Cardinals knocked off Pepperdine, 85-63, to snap their three-game losing skid.

Tip-off from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville is set for 6 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 38-17. The Wildcats are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-63 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Louisville and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Louisville vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Louisville spread: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky vs. Louisville over/under: 155.5 points

Kentucky vs. Louisville money line: Kentucky -1133, Louisville +717

UK: The Wildcats are 4-1 in their last five games

LOU: The Cardinals are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games

Kentucky vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is a very confident and skilled player in the backcourt. Reeves has the shooting range to space the floor but is willing to attack the lane. The Illinois native leads the team in scoring (17.1) with 4.5 rebounds per game. He also shoots 42% from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per contest. Reeves has scored at least 20 points in four games thus far.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham has made an impact early on in the season. Dillingham is an outstanding shot creator from all three levels. The North Carolina native flies to the rack but has a reliable jumper. Dillingham averages 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In his last outing, he finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and one steal. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisville can cover

Sophomore guard Skyy Clark is an agile ball handler. Clark consistently penetrates the lane to score or find an open teammate. The California native is also a streaky shooter from the perimeter. Clark logs 15.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. On Nov. 26 against New Mexico State, he finished with a season-high 29 points, four boards, and three assists.

Junior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield provides the Cardinals with an energetic force in the lane. Huntley-Hatfield owns terrific body control and a great touch around the rim. He leads the team in rebounds (9.2) to go along with 9.2 points and one block per game. The Tennessee native has recorded back-to-back double-doubles. In his last outing, Huntley-Hatfield finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Louisville vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 151 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to last season, and find out.