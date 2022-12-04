The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (5-2) battle against one another in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats head into Sunday's showdown on a two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Kentucky knocked off Bellarmine 60-41. Meanwhile, Michigan had its two-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, the Wolverines narrowly lost to No. 3 Virginia 70-68.

Tip-off from the O2 Arena in London is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before locking in any Michigan vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kentucky vs. Michigan spread: Wildcats -8.5

Kentucky vs. Michigan over/under: 143 points

Kentucky vs. Michigan money line: Wildcats -400, Wolverines +310

UK: Over is 7-1 in Wildcats' last 8 neutral site games

MICH: Wolverines are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss

Why Kentucky can cover



Senior guard Antonio Reeves is a floor spacer for the Wildcats. Reeves owns a reliable jumper with good range from the perimeter. The Illinois native has the quickness to take his defender off the dribble. Reeves averages a team-high 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game but shoots 47% from 3-point land. He dropped 18 points and five boards in his last outing.

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a strong big man who knows how to use his size as leverage. Tshiebwe plays with a high motor and is relentless in the paint. The Congo native does a good job at rim running and is a factor on put-backs. Tshiebwe averages 14.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. He's logged three double-doubles thus far with 15-plus boards.

Why Michigan can cover

Junior center Hunter Dickinson is a quality-scoring big man. Dickinson can back opponents down in the low post and step out to the perimeter to be a solid shooter off the catch. The Virginia native continues to snag boards for the Wolverines ball club. He's first on the team in points (19.1), rebounds (9.1), and blocks (2.3). On Nov. 29, he supplied 23 points and seven boards.

Freshman guard Jett Howard, son of coach Juwan Howard, is an athletic playmaker. Howard can push the tempo and be a knockdown shooter on the outside. He owns a quick release with a superb rotation of his shots. The Florida native is instinctive and aware defensively, constantly altering shots. Howard logs 15.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He's scored at least 13 points and two 3-pointers in three straight games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points.

