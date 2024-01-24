South Carolina validated its strong start with a 79-62 upset win over No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday as the Gamecocks handed the Wildcats their second straight road loss. Fans at Colonial Life Arena stormed the court in celebration of the Gamecocks' highest-ranked home win since taking down No. 1 Kentucky in 2010.

It was South Carolina's second straight win over the Wildcats and the first victory over a top-25 team for second-year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris.

Ta'Lon Cooper led South Carolina (16-3, 4-2 SEC) with 20 points while Meechie Johnson and Jordan Wright each added 14. The Gamecocks built their lead to as much as 20 in the second half as the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2) struggled defensively. Robert Dillingham led UK with 16 points.

After making 9 of 18 attempts from 3-point range in a 77-64 win at Arkansas on Saturday, South Carolina stayed hot from beyond the arc. The Gamecocks hit 11 of 24 from 3-point range against UK, which countered with an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance.

The Wildcats entered ranked No. 6 nationally in 3-point percentage at 40.2% and No. 14 in makes per game at 10.3. But they hit only 4 of 13 against South Carolina as the Gamecocks extended their defense and frustrated a Kentucky team that put up 105 points against Georgia on Saturday.

Zvonimir Ivišić only scored three points in 10 minutes after scoring 13 points in his debut.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at Arkansas while South Carolina will host Missouri.

CBS Sports will update this story with takeaways.