No. 15 Kentucky will try to maintain its momentum when it hosts Vanderbilt as a heavy favorite on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC) are in fifth place in the SEC standings, but a win on Wednesday would move them into a tie with Auburn and Alabama for third place in the league. Vanderbilt has lost four of its last five games, falling to LSU on Saturday in its most recent outing. The Commodores (8-21, 3-13) were blown out by the Wildcats at home on Feb. 6.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is 160.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Kentucky -17.5

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 160.5 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Kentucky -1957, Vanderbilt +1030

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks here

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky got off to a slow start this season, but it has emerged as a legitimate NCAA Tournament title contender over the past month. The Wildcats have won five of their last six games, including victories over then-No. 13 Auburn and then-No. 13 Alabama. They added a win at Mississippi State last Tuesday before outscoring Arkansas in a 111-102 thriller on Saturday.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves scored 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting against the Razorbacks, while freshman guard D.J. Wagner had 19 points and knocked down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range. Four Wildcats scored in double figures off the bench, including Rob Dillingham reaching that mark for the ninth time in his last 11 games. Dillingham finished with 20 points and nine assists in Kentucky's 109-77 win at Vanderbilt last month. See which team to pick here.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

This is a potential trap game for Kentucky, as it is coming off multiple big wins in a row and has a regular-season finale at No. 4 Tennessee coming up on Saturday. The Wildcats have already blown out Vanderbilt once this season, so a lack of focus could be an issue for them. Vanderbilt has been competitive in its last two road games, losing to then-No. 24 Florida by 13 points before beating Arkansas outright as a 10-point underdog.

Senior guard Ezra Manjon led Vanderbilt with 22 points in the win over the Razorbacks, while senior guard Tyrin Lawrence had 21 points and sophomore forward Ven-Allen Lubin added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Manjon leads the Commodores with 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in seven consecutive road games against Kentucky. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 141-100 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.