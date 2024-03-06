Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: FDU 15-16, Le Moyne 14-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ted Grant Court in a Northeast postseason contest. FDU pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Dolphins.

FDU posted their closest victory since January 27th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seahawks and snuck past 57-54. The victory was just what FDU needed coming off of a 74-55 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Saturday. They took down the Red Flash 74-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Le Moyne.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 15-16. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 14-16.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Le Moyne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

FDU beat Le Moyne 68-58 in their previous matchup last Saturday. Will FDU repeat their success, or does Le Moyne have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Le Moyne is a 4-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Le Moyne and FDU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.